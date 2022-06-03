LEGO launches ‘A to Z of Awesome’ campaign

JACKSON, Tenn. — Celebrating Pride Month for 2022 is as simple as pick, build and share.

LEGO is asking inviting the community to build something that represents who they are for the company’s “A-Z of Awesome” campaign.

“The wonderful thing about LEGO bricks is that they can be a powerful form of self-expression as you can build anything you can imagine. We also know people love talking about what they build, so we thought it would be a great medium for sparking important and sometimes difficult conversations about identity”, said Alero Akuya, VP of Brand Development for the LEGO Group. “We can’t wait to see what fans will submit of amazing builds and beautiful stories. We hope their creativity and our A-Z of Awesome campaign inspires people of all ages and helps build greater awareness and acceptance. We want to show people that with more love and understanding people can be their true selves.”

When your beautiful and unique creation is finished, just take a photo and upload it. You can learn more here.

