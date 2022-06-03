Local group looks to honor women in the military

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is looking to honor women who served.

The Daughters of the American Revolution are honoring local women veterans on June 12 at 2 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6496 on Airways Boulevard for their inaugural Women Veterans Day.

This event is commemorating the Women Armed Forces Integration Act, which was signed into law in 1948, giving women the right to serve in the military.

Those women veterans will receive a certificate an honor for their service.

“A lot of times the men get all the recognition, and since this has been signed into law by Governor Lee, we are holding our inaugural event to try to seek out and to honor our local women veterans,” said Jackie Utley, with the Daughters of the American Revolution.

If you would like to honor a local women veteran, call (731) 293-5055. You will need the veteran’s name and the branch in which they served.

The VFW is located at 285 Airways Boulevard.

