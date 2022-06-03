Local law enforcement talks with state’s house speaker

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement leaders gathered at the Old Country Store to discuss some on-going topics happening in Tennessee.

They met with Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton to discuss their thoughts and concerns with those incarcerated in state jails.

“When we talk to sheriffs and police chiefs all across the state, and even with hospitals, mental health is a huge issue. And we have, we can do sentencing tough for violent criminals, but we still need to address mental health,” Sexton said.

Several officers brought up the topic of mental health within jail, and how correctional facilities need more resources for those suffering from mental illness.

“As a police chief, retired police chief, we had a high call volume dealing with individuals with mental health issues, and we just need more resources available because a lot of these people are in a mental health crisis and the jail is not the place for them to be. We need to get them the appropriate help with healthcare professionals,” said former Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser.

During the 2022 legislative session, the historic Truth in Sentencing legislation was passed. This legislation toughens the sentencing for some of the most violent crimes committed.

“We can do tough sentencing for violent criminals, but we still must address mental health,” Sexton said. “In the state jail there are a lot of individuals who have mental health, and so we need to get them the treatment that they need to get better.”

Some potential resources for prisoners include community-based programs, institutionalized programs, and more.

“If we don’t help those individuals get the help that they need, and the services they need, and the treatment they need, [Julian Wiser] is going to see them a whole lot more than probably what we want them to,” Sexton said. “We can either continue to fund it by in prison or through other mechanism, or we can try to give them the help that they need.”

On June 23, Sexton will be back in West Tennessee.

He will be continuing the conversation of mental health with other government leaders and law enforcement officers.

Attendees say they would like to thank Sexton for taking the time to speak with law enforcement officers and listening to their concerns.

