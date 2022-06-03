Local man arrested for allegedly claiming to be lawyer

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a lawyer, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says that in May of 2021, its agents began investigating Tracy D. Boyd for allegations of theft and the unauthorized practice of law.

In May of this year, the TBI presented evidence from their investigation to the Madison County Grand Jury, who then returned an indictment for Boyd.

The TBI says Boyd was charged with impersonation of a licensed professional, falsely representing self as a lawyer, practicing law without a license, theft of property, forgery, and criminal simulation.

The TBI says that Boyd was arrested on Friday by the United States Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The release says he was booked into the Madison County Jail.

The TBI says the investigation began at the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens.

Read the TBI news release here.

