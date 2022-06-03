McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: The Bob’s Burgers Movie

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of 20th Century Studios’ The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

A ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer.

While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant.

As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope as they try to get back behind the counter.

The movie is available exclusively in theaters.