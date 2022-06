Mr. Hermes Lee, 72 was born on February 7, 1950, in Jackson, TN. He transitioned this life on May 29, 2022, in Jackson, TN.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years Charlotte, a daughter and three grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm on June 11, 2022, at New St. Luke MBC.

Please keep this family in prayer.

