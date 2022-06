Mugshots : Madison County : 06/02/22 – 06/03/22

Burross, Johnny Burross, Johnny: Public intoxication

Bond, Ernesha Bond, Ernesha: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Ellington, Taylor Ellington, Taylor: Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in a penal institution, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Ellington, Taylor: Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in a penal institution, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Emery, Kierra Emery, Kierra: Shoplifting

Emery, Marqures Emery, Marqures: Shoplifting



Gray, Veronica Gray, Veronica: Failure to appear

Jones, Jaime Jones, Jaime: Sexual exploitation of minor

Ramirez, Sebastian Ramirez, Sebastian: Falsification of drug test result

Roberson, Holly Roberson, Holly: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations

Vincent, Robby Vincent, Robby: Violation of community corrections



Williams, Jonathan Williams, Jonathan: Assault, simple domestic assault, leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Williams, Jonathan: Assault, simple domestic assault, leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/03/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.