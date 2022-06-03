New data on county youth stirs leaders to action

JACKSON, Tenn. — State and local leaders are hoping to help steer Madison County youth on a path to success.

According to the 2021 Tennessee Kids Count Report, Madison County ranked 95th out of the 95 counties in the state in child well-being.

And that alarming number called for a plan of action.

“We wanted to use this as a moment not for despair, but as a catalyst to growth and to change. We invited our entire community, elected officials, school leaders, non-profit leaders,” said Richard Kennedy, with the Tennessee Commission of Children and Youth.

Kennedy says the ranking is based on four factors of health, education, community, and family economic stability.

Kennedy says this can be measured in the form of suspension rates, reading and math proficiency rates, and the cost of child care.

“I really want to be sure that this data is used in a way to say here are some opportunities, here are measurable points that we can specifically target to see where we can gain going forward as well,” Kennedy said.

According to the report, third to eighth grade reading and math proficiency in the county is ranked 92nd in the state. The child poverty rate ranked 93rd, household abuse and neglect ranked 14th, and children with health insurance ranked 18th.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger says there are several programs in place in the county. The goal is to combine efforts.

“Until we remove those silos and we break down those barriers together, we are going to just make incremental changes and incremental progress. If we all come together like you see this room doing today, then I really think we can make a huge impact,” Conger said.

Kennedy says investing in the next generation of youth in the county will not only benefit the economy, but set them up for success.

“Those young folks are going to grow up; they are going to be productive, engaged citizens; they are going to work at jobs that match their skills and their passions; they are going to be able to buy houses and contribute to the economy,” Kennedy said.

The summit was held at Union University from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

