Tanner Jacob Griggs, age 29, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday morning, June 1, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Tanner was born April 27, 1993 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Diane Lawrence Griggs and Timothy Allan Griggs and he graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 2012. He was employed as a package handler for FedEx and loved the Tennessee Titans and Memphis Tigers. His favorite place was either in the ocean or swimming pool and his best and closest companion was his dog, Roxi.

Tanner is survived by his mother, Diane Lawrence Griggs; his father, Timothy Griggs (Pam); his brother, Tyler James Griggs (Jessica); his grandparents, Don Lawrence and Anna Griggs; two stepbrothers, Tim Griffin and Matthew Watkins; two stepsisters, Amanda Griffin and Anna Watkins; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Allan Griggs, Jr.; his grandmother, Shirley Lawrence; and his grandfather, Larry Griggs.

Funeral Services for Tanner will be held at 4 P.M. Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with [name of speaker] officiating. A visitation for Tanner will be from 2 to 4 P.M. Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.