Teresa Jean Ward Morris, age 70, resident of Hickory Withe, Tennessee and wife of David Morris, departed this life Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Teresa was born February 17, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Oren Vickery Ward and Minnie Wade Davis Ward. She received her education in the Fayette County Public School System. She was married August 8, 1968 to David Morris. Mrs. Morris was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Somerville, Tennessee and was employed as an accounts payable clerk for many years before her retirement. She was known as “Mully” by her grandchildren. She adored and enjoyed spending time with them. Mully would often tell them she loved them more than peanut butter and jelly crackers.

Teresa enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, flowers, bird watching and watching wildlife in her yard. She was a member of the Fayette County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Civic pride was very important to her. She spent time volunteering at polling stations during many local and national elections. She also volunteered for the American Cancer Society. Teresa had a deep love for Willie Nelson and traveled many miles just to meet him. She would volunteer at his concerts and always had a story to share involving him.

Teresa always looked forward to the Annual Davis family reunion in Bruce, Mississippi. The weekend event was always a highlight of her year. It was a time for aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews to gather. These events always involved famous and infamous time with in-laws and out-laws from all over the country.

Mrs. Morris is survived by her husband of almost 54 years, David Morris of Hickory Withe, TN; her daughter, Maresa Huggins (Jeremy) of Bartlett, TN; her son, Phillip Morris of Houston, TX; five sisters, Billie Gullett of Parrotsville, TN, Pat Culver of Somerville, TN, Vicki Matheny (Danny) of Horn Lake, MS, Sandra Wilson (Jim) of Altamonte Springs, FL and Janet Watson of Jackson, TN; three brothers, Mike Ward (Pam) of Hickory Withe, TN, Mark Ward (Glenda) of Somerville, TN and Scott Graham (Carol) of Lakeland, TN; her sister-in-law, Loretta Graham of Folsom, LA; and four grandchildren, Wilson, Franklin and Emma Grimes and Everett Morris. She is also survived by one very special Uncle, John Davis (Becky) of Calhoun City, MS.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, James V. “Jimmy” Graham, Sr. and three brothers, James Graham, Jr., David Graham and Lanny Graham.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Morris will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, June 6, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dr. Kenneth Culver, pastor of Warren Community Church in Somerville, officiating. A visitation for Mrs. Morris will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, June 6, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the MS Society, 214 Overlook Circle, Suite 153, Brentwood, TN 37027, the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.