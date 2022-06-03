Willie Ray Austin, age 71, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Monica Brooks-Austin, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, May 31, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Willie was born October 4, 1950 in Somerville, the son of the late Willie McClain and Leola Austin. He was married September 1, 2005 to Monica Brooks-Austin and loved hunting, fishing and his dogs. He was employed as a maintenance supervisor at Peebles Funeral Home for many years before retiring for health reasons.

Mr. Austin is survived by his wife, Monica Brooks-Austin of Somerville, TN; two daughters, Raven Wade (Lionel) of Oakland, TN and Merinda Brooks of Somerville, TN; his son, Willie Wade of Somerville, TN; his brother, David Shaw of Somerville, TN; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, six sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.

Funeral Services for Mr. Austin will be held at 12 noon Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor George Hester, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Austin will be from 11 A.M. until 12 noon Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

