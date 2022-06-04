A Dry And Pleasant Weekend Before The Rain Returns Next Week

TODAY:

We started off the morning in the lower to middle 50’s. In the 6 am hour we had 54 degrees in the Lexington and Parsons area while Jackson came in at 55. After a cool start to the morning we’ll warm up to the middle 80’s with plenty of sunshine ahead in the weekend! Rain chances will stay very low to none throughout the entire time as it looks now.

THIS WEEKEND:

Temperatures will slowly begin to rise over the next few days, with highs expected in the lower to mid 80’s on Today. A light northeast breeze around 5 to 10 mph. Highs will go up to around 83-85 in the peak of the afternoon with a very pleasant evening in the lower 70’s by around 6 pm. Tonight looks nice and clear with lows around 58-60 degrees. Temperatures will be on the rise into Sunday with continued dry weather and highs in the upper 80’s.

Temperatures will continue to warm each day heading into next week with rain chances returning as early as Monday morning which brings us to next week’s forecast:

NEXT WEEK:

As we move into next week, warm and humid conditions may remain along with multiple days of isolated storms and showers with an incoming stationary front. Monday is mostly dry for the first part of the day with highs in the upper 80’s but later in the evening, a few showers and storms may appear. Similar conditions are in store on Tuesday as well with a few more clouds entering the region. Wednesday looks to be the wettest day of the week with more showers and isolated storms as the front does begin to pass. It could remain a little gusty at times as well. Thursday looks much drier and clearer as clouds begin to move out of the region. Highs drop into the lower 80’s and remain there for Friday also. Many chances for isolated storms will remain next week but not everyone will see the same amount of rainfall every day.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com