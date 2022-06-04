Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abbott says it’s restarted production at the Michigan factory that’s tied to the ongoing baby formula shortage.

The plant has been closed since February due to contamination, and that’s led to nationwide supply problems for formulas needed to feed infants.

The reopening isn’t expected to have an immediate affect on availability. Abbott says it’ll prioritize production of its specialty formulas for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems.

Once production resumes it’ll still take several weeks before those products arrive in stores and pharmacies.

The plant’s reopening is one of several actions expected to improve supplies, including federal deliveries of imported formula from overseas.

