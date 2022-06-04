Organizations come together to promote a healthier community
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local organizations are looking to help the community get healthier.
The Zarah Temple and the Zarah Court hosted its annual Walk 4 a Cure.
Participants stretched and walked around Shirlene Mercer Park and later line-danced.
The goal is to bring the community together and help promote a healthy lifestyle.
“We’re trying to work on that, getting the community involved and lets all walk out and do it for a cure, ” said Annette Mcintosh, chairwoman Zarah Court #51.
The next Walk Four a Cure is scheduled for next June.