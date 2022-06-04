Probe finds former Austin Peay coach took at least $30K

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Investigators from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office found former Austin Peay track and field coach Douglas Molnar stole at least $30,600 in funds that belonged to the university.

The comptroller’s office released the results of its investigation Thursday as Molnar pleaded guilty to theft. Molnar also coached cross country at Austin Peay between September 2004 and June 2019.

Investigators found that much of the money Molnar took came from track and cross country fundraisers between 2015 and 2018. The coach kept at least $29,775 that should have been deposited into an Austin Peay bank account with a total of 21 checks payable to Austin Peay deposited into accounts controlled by Molnar.

Molnar also either overstated or lied about how much he spent on travel for the track team for meets for reimbursement. He also deposited a money order made out to Austin Peay for $225.45 into a bank account he controlled.

The former coach pleaded guilty Thursday to felony theft of property over $10,000. He was granted judicial diversion, placed on four years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution of $30,600.

To read more details on this story, click here.

For more stories happening around the U.S., click here.