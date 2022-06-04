Residents and friends unite to celebrate local communities

DENMARK, Tenn. –Local communities celebrate their culture.

“I think it’s easy for us to get caught in our own lives and we forget, and so sometimes we need a friendly reminder to come out and celebrate community,” said Ty Cowles, organizing committee member Denmark/Vine Hill.

The communities of Denmark and Vine Hill celebrated their Heritage Day bringing everyone together.















vinhill5

“When people know more about the community they live in, they care more about it, they are more willing to give up themselves for community and I just feel that there are so many things that are dividing Americans and this is an opportunity to celebrate unity,” Cowles said.

One resident says thanks to this heritage day, he’s been able to connect with old friends.

“I carried the mail in this area for 34 years, so I know a lot of the people and I’ve been retired for 10 years, so I hadn’t seen a lot of them in several years,” said Bobby Johnson, Denmark resident for 66 years.

Johnson says it’s great to have a spotlight on these communities.

“And show what your people do. If you stay in your little nest, you miss out on a lot and this has been an opportunity for people to get out and meet other people,” Cowles said.

He also says there’s one thing that makes these communities so tight knit.

“It’s the people that keep people coming back, the railroad is gone, the river doesn’t run through Denmark and it’s a thriving community, we just don’t all live right next to each other like you do in the city,” Cowles said.

Mercer will be the next community to celebrate its heritage day on June 25.