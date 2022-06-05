Horse rescue opens their doors to the community

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local non-profit opens to the community.

Redemption Road Rescue held their open house Saturday.

Director, Lori Collins, says this is the only time of year that the rescue opens to the public.

Collins says it’s a way for everyone to come in, see what the rescue does, meet the horses and get to meet volunteers.

She says hopefully it can entice others to want to volunteer themselves.

“We have a lot of things going on. There are people here who are selling jewelry. They are giving 100% of the profits to Redemption Road Rescue. We’ve got our yard sale going on, it’s been a big deal. We’re so excited to meet all the people who’ve been supporting us all these years,” Collins said.

Collins says to be out on the lookout for information regarding the non-profit’s golf tournament coming up in August.