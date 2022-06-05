Jackson residents enjoy drumming in the park

JACKSON, Tenn. –Drum rhythms, unite minds and spirits in the Hub City.

Drumming in the park gives attendees an opportunity to make music with different types of instruments.





You can play the drums or even try the croaker or the triangle and it doesn’t matter if you have never played any instruments before.

Organizers say this is a unique way to bring your family together.

“It’s just an opportunity for the community to come together to learn a skill and to have fun. It helps you mentally, emotionally, it’s an outlet for you to release your emotions,” said Bridgette Parham, Recreation manager, City of Jackson Recreation and Parks.

The next event is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 at Anderson Park at the West Tennessee Farmer’s Market.