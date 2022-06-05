Local churches unite for a Celebration of Praise

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local church hosts a celebration of praise through the streets of the Hub City.

Pastor Garry Martin of Jackson First Assembly hosted, ‘March for Jesus.’

Youth leader of Northside Assembly of God Church, Noah Walker, says it was a way for people to gather and declare their faith for the Lord.

Walker says it was a conjunction of all denominations and different churches.

He says the focus was purely Jesus and not about what church you come from.

“A lot of times in a church, there’s walls that the community isn’t able to see what’s really going on, so an event like this is really important because people are able to connect and see our faith, our praise for the Lord right here in Jackson,” Walker said.

Walker says marches like these are fundamental and both change and impact the community in such a positive way and he hopes they continue.