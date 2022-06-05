Motorcyclists take a ride for a good cause

JACKSON, Tenn. –Area motorcycle enthusiasts ride for a good cause.

In honor of Jackson’s Bicentennial celebration, the month of June has been designated to recreational activity.

To go along with that, Golden Circle Harley Owner’s Group sponsored a bicentennial ride Saturday that had motorcyclist visit ten different historical locations in Jackson-Madison county.

After the ride, there was a drawing also held to win prizes. The funds raised will go to Mental Health Developmental Services agency.

“We wanted to do something with the money that we raised because it’s a group that we help on a lot of other things and we really enjoy working with these people,” said Jimmy Craig, chairman Bicentennial Ride.

MHDS is a non-profit agency that serves West Tennesseans with intellectual & other disabilities. To find out more information on MHDS, click here.

For more information on Golden Circle Harley Owner’s Group, visit Facebook here.