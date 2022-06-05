New beauty queen crowned in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new queen is being crowned in the Hub City.
The second annual Jackson Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant will have a new heir to the throne.
This year there are six participants, all from high schools within the Hub City.
The winner of the pageant will receive a $1,500 scholarship.
One organizer says this pageant is more than simply a scholarship.
“This pageant is not only scholarship and culture but it’s a celebration time,” said Tisa Day, Director of the Ms. Jackson Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant.
Congratulations to the new Ms. Jackson Juneteenth, Megan Hicks.