Recapping the top stories of the week

JACKSON, Tenn. –If you missed some of this week’s top stories…

This week has been filled with events in the Hub City and we’re starting off with the Jackson Police Department investigating a robbery inside the Old Hickory Mall.

It happened Saturday, May 28, in the afternoon around 6 p.m., witnesses observed around five or six males dressed in masks and dark clothing entering the business and smashing glass display cases with hammers.

Jackson police say the incident resulted in around $200,000 of merchandise being stolen from the store.

They say the suspects fled the scene in an off-white Cadillac Escalade and a burgundy-colored sedan.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Redemption Road Rescue came to the rescue of approximately 70 potbelly/Julianna type pigs on Tuesday May 31.

If you are willing to adopt or foster any of these pigs, please call the rescue at (731) 616-1440.

Between May 20 and May 22, Jackson police conducted undercover operations in Muse Park after numerous complaints for indecent exposure and public indecency.

During the operation, police arrested eight men. Seven of them are being charged with indecent exposure.

One of these seven is also being charged with Simple Possession of Schedule VI and another man with sexual battery. The eighth man is being charged with public indecency.

US Marshals along with Jackson police responded to a barricade situation Wednesday, June 1, in the afternoon.

The suspect, Glenn Pettway, was wanted by law enforcement in Connecticut for several charges.

After multiple non lethal attempts to bring Pettway out, Jackson police used a camera-equipped robot and found Pettway unresponsive on the floor with an apparent self inflicted fatal gunshot wound.

In honor of National Donut Day, Dunkin Donuts donated over 70 dozen donuts for the Salvation Army to distribute throughout Tennessee.

This day also honors the Donut Lassies who delivered homemade donuts to World War I soldiers on the front lines.

A new bird is taking flight in the Hub city. Southern Airways Express is the newest airline at the Mckellar-Sipes Regional Airport, offering flights as low as $69 dollars.

The airline have daily flights to the Hartsfield Airport, and flights to Florida and Memphis on the weekends.

