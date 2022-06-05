San Antonio girl wins National Spelling Bee title

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) – At this year’s national spelling bee, Harini Logan turned out to be the real comeback kid. And her comeback saw her come back from being eliminated, then reinstated – and finally to winning the bee in its first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker.

Logan has long been seen as one of the nation’s best spellers – but until now she’d never won a national title.

A title appeared to elude her again after she was ousted in a multiple-choice vocabulary round.

But after an appeal, the judges ruled the definition she gave was correct – and she was returned to the competition.

For more news stories happening around the U.S., click here to visit our website.