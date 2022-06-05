Youth group from local church perform annual musical

JACKSON, Tenn. –One local church is taking residents to the wild wild west.

After three years, the youth group members of Northside Church are performing this year’s annual musical called “Wanted.”







The musical is completely written and produced by them.

It is based in a western town during the 1800’s after the Civil War and shares a message about redemption.

“It’s all about the story of redemption and that nobody has done too much or is too far gone for God to redeem,” said Brennen Flowers, co-writer, “Wanted.”

Flowers says the writing for the next musical will start in the fall.