Capital committee discusses next fiscal year

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Capital Committee met to discuss the upcoming fiscal year.

Since receiving the second portion of AARPA funds, the committee now has $5 million that needs to be allocated.

For this fiscal year, the committee has a request of $4.9 million in capital funding needs, which doesn’t include the committee’s three year plan or beyond.

However, for now the committee will look at the county departments and see what needs to be prioritized.

“We’re just trying to go with the request from the department heads and use those funds to get us where we need to be so that we’re getting out of this being behind in capital spending and replacing items that need to be replaced,” said Jason Compton, Chair of the Capital Committee.

The committee will meet again Wednesday, June 15 to further discuss capital funds.

