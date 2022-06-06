Congressman visits Aspell Recovery Center in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Aspell Recovery Center near downtown Jackson services at least 130 members.

On Monday afternoon, Congressman David Kustoff visited to tour new facilities and gain new perspectives since his last visit.











“Learning about what they do and their mission, that ultimately helps me to be a better law maker,” he said.

Kustoff says this is one of his many times visiting the Aspell campus in Jackson. And he is inspired by the work Aspell does to help those in need during their time.

“It’s one thing to read about it, to be briefed about it, but it’s another thing to observe and to see and to listen,” he said.

Kustoff says he’s passionate about seeing the drug epidemic in the state of Tennessee come to an end, but there are many steps that first need to be taken. He says that includes enforcing more laws and using programs like Aspell to help those that are in need.

“What can we do not only to prevent these drugs from coming over, but also to educate and to inform people of all ages,” Kustoff said.

Kustoff says that Aspell has done a great job at creating a welcoming environment for those seeking help, but this is only one step of stopping the problem.

“It’s multi-prong. We have to stop the flow, we have to educate, and we have to perform. There’s no perfect answer, but we have to do all of these on so many different levels,” he said.

Kustoff hopes to return soon to see more improvements across the campus, including one coming in only a few weeks.

