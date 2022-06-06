Crime Stoppers hosts 30th annual fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — Crime Stoppers hosted their 30th annual fundraising golf tournament Monday afternoon at the Jackson National Golf Course in the Hub City.

The tournament is one of the largest fundraisers hosted by Crime Stoppers to continue raising funds needed over the next year.

Crime Stoppers hosts 30th annual fundraiser

Crime Stoppers hosts 30th annual fundraiser

Crime Stoppers hosts 30th annual fundraiser

Crime Stoppers hosts 30th annual fundraiser

“Hopefully, we’ll clear around $20,000. That goes to the Crime Stoppers reward fund. That’s how we pay the reward. When the moron or scumbag breaks the law, we put it on WBBJ and social media and they’re usually captured within a few days. Plus, you get a cash reward and we don’t even know who you are,” said Mike Johnson, the Director of Crime Stoppers.

Lunch from Backyard Bar-Be-Cue began at 11 a.m. and the 18-hole tournament began shortly after at noon.

Twenty-eight teams had signed up to participate in the tournament.

They say if you missed out on the event and would like to participate next year, the event will be returning the same time in 2023.

Find more local news here.