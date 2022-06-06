‘Expect revelations’: Jan. 6 hearings to air on primetime TV this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are coming up, and the public has been told to expect revelations.

Over months, the panel has issued more than 100 subpoenas, done more than 1,000 interviews and probed more than 100,000 documents.

All that to get to the bottom of the attack that day in 2021 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Yet it’s questionable how much attention the public will pay the hearings in the aftermath of the Texas school shooting and amid high inflation.

Nevertheless, the House panel is making history about one of the most consequential episodes in American democracy.

The hearing is scheduled to air Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET. To read more on this story, click here.

For more news across the U.S., click here.