Festival of the Lakes returns to Beech Lake on July 4

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — An annual Fourth of July celebration is once again returning to Lexington.

Festival of the Lakes will take place at Beech Lake on Monday, July 4.

The free, family-friendly event features a night full of live music, food vendors, children’s activities, and of course a stunning firework show.

Performers this year include The Hunt Pearson Band, Emily Ann and Church Street, and The Groove Band as the festival headliner.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 5 p.m. with music following shortly after, and the fireworks display is expected to begin at approximately 9 p.m.

Earlier that day, this year’s Beech Baby and Miss Festival of the Lakes Beauty Pageant will be held at 9 a.m. at The Princess Theatre.

Click here to view or download pageant registration, vendor and sponsorship forms.

For more information regarding pageant registration, vendor space or sponsorship opportunities, contact the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce via email at mgilbert@hctn.org or by phone at (731) 968-2126.

