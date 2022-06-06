Jackson Christian School names new head women’s basketball coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Christian School is welcoming a new team member.

The school announced on Monday that veteran coach and Bells native Tony Shutes is coming to the school as head women’s high school basketball coach.

The school says he has 30 years of experiences and adds he will be bringing talent and experience to their upcoming season.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Shutes into the Jackson Christian family,” Athletic Director and Dean of Students Jason Shelton said. “His record and ability to teach the game speaks for itself. More importantly, we believe he will coach our young ladies in all aspects of their lives on and off the court, as he has done for so many others in his career.”

Shutes says he excited to be there.

“I’m excited to be at JCS,” Shutes said. “I couldn’t ask for a better situation at this point in my life, and I’m looking forward to working with these young ladies to see what we can accomplish.”

Find more local news here.