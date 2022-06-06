Jackson-Madison County Schools talks YMCA, teacher salaries

A new update is the fact that the school system will be partnering with the YMCA out of Memphis.

“I think that’s going to be a great opportunity for the district. A lot of our board members attended the summit that we had there at Union University, just understanding the needs that we have for bringing in children with aftercare programs,” said Andre Darnell, a school board member.

Darnell says they also discussed how members are keeping the same budget as last year, but focusing more on competitive pay.

The whole months of July and August will be used to figure out how to continue to develop a plan to do that.

“We actually are trying to develop more competitive ways for our teacher salaries. So we want to make sure that we have it allocated for our teachers,” Darnell said.

Board members are also planning how to effectively use ESSER grant funds before they run out.

“We have to use those funds within those two years. So we make sure that when we spend them, they’re not on projects that we’re going to have ongoing and we can get them all in these two years,” Darnell said.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Marlon King will be meeting with the Madison County Budget Committee to give members a copy of the proposed budget.

The board is scheduled to approve that budget on Thursday.

