Love Your Block meets with grant winners

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local program that aims to bring the Jackson community together block by block has just chosen its project winners.

Love Your Block (1)

Love Your Block (2)

Love Your Block (3)

Organizers of Love Your Block began their work planning sessions Monday to meet with those awarded mini-grants and small home repairs to discuss next steps in their ongoing construction project of their communities.

They talked about what they’ll do on project day, materials needed, and overall what they are most looking forward to.

Jameson Colbert, with the program, says it was an extensive process when choosing who would be awarded the grants and repairs.

He says, thankfully, because of sponsors they were able to approve every completed application that was turned in.

Organizers could not be more excited to get the ball rolling.

“We are really excited to get out of the office, get hands on and get boots on the ground in the community,” Colbert said.

“Really see some changes start to unfold in the community and just see what kinds of benefits this brings to the community and how we can bring residents together and maybe create a stronger bond between residents and city leadership,” said Abby Palmer, a co-coordinator for Love Your Block.

Small home repairs will begin the end of this month, and in July, mini-grant projects will begin.

A community garden and historical pictorial museum are just a couple of the projects on the way.

Find more local news here.