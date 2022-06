Mugshots : Madison County : 06/03/22 – 06/06/22

Isae Patterson Isae Patterson: Violation of probation

Alunta Giles Alunta Giles: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Anecia Young Anecia Young: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, contraband in penal institution, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Anecia Young: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, contraband in penal institution, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

Anthony McAlister Anthony McAlister: Aggravated domestic assault

Antrez Atkins Antrez Atkins: Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest



Brian Baskette Brian Baskette: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

Brian Wallace Brian Wallace: Resisting stop/arrest

Cody Vann Cody Vann: Aggravated assault

David Walker David Walker: Failure to appear

Demarion Jones Demarion Jones: Criminal impersonation



Devin Bush Devin Bush: Simple domestic assault

Dustin Broadwater Dustin Broadwater: Simple domestic assault

Frankie Marshall Frankie Marshall: Public intoxication

Gary Reeves Gary Reeves: Aggravated assault

James Heidelberg James Heidelberg: Simple domestic assault



Janisha Williams Janisha Williams: Aggravated domestic assault

Jerimiah Sterling Jerimiah Sterling: Aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations

Michael Hardimon Michael Hardimon: Driving under the influence

Robert Price Robert Price: Simple domestic assault, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Rondarius Sterling Rondarius Sterling: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Spencer Lester Spencer Lester: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Tommy Wiley Tommy Wiley: Shoplifting/theft of property

Tony Hunt Tony Hunt: Driving under the influence

Tyler Hines Tyler Hines: Criminal trespass

Vernencio Neely Vernencio Neely: Failure to appear



Ykella Baker Ykella Baker: Evading arrest

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/03/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/06/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.