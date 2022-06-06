Shiloh hosting two ranger-led hikes in June

SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park is hosting to ranger-led hikes this June.

The walks called “Nelson’s Division Pushes the Left” will be Saturday, June 11 and June 25.

The hike will follow where General William “Bull” Nelson lead his troops against the Confederate right flank, the news release says.

The hike will be from 10 a.m. and continue until noon on both days. You will meet at the Visitor Center before driving to the hike’s starting point.

The park says to wear appropriate clothing and to bring bug spray, sunscreen and water.

You can pre-register for the hike by calling the park at (731) 689-5696.

