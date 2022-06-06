Storms Increase This Afternoon

Weather Update: Monday June —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off warm and humid. Temps are in the low 70s along with dewpoints are in the mid 60s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds through today. That should move temps fairly quickly into the mid 80s by late this morning into this afternoon. Instability i expected to be plentiful today, a mid level shortwave will move from Central Arkansas into West Tennessee this afternoon and interact with that as low level jet increases mainly after 12:00 PM. Storms are expected to increase in coverage and intensity. that line will move east through around 6:00 PM. The line will be capable of damaging winds 60+ mph, large hail and perhaps a couple isolated tornadoes. The severe threat should diminish after sunset tonight. It will however return with similar threat again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell