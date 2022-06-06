Storms Increase This Afternoon

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off warm and humid. Temps are in the low 70s along with dewpoints are in the mid 60s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds through today. That should move temps fairly quickly into the  mid 80s by late this morning into this afternoon. Instability i expected to be plentiful today, a mid level shortwave will move from Central Arkansas into West Tennessee this afternoon and interact with that as low level jet increases mainly after 12:00 PM. Storms are expected to increase in coverage and intensity. that line will move east through around 6:00 PM. The line will be capable of damaging winds 60+ mph, large hail and perhaps a couple isolated tornadoes. The severe threat should diminish after sunset tonight. It will however return with similar threat again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

