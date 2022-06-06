Tennessee Governor issues Executive Order to enhance school safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is issuing Executive Order 97 on Monday, which aims to enhance school safety measures across the state.

The order directs accountability measures for school safety and calls for an evaluation of training for Tennessee law enforcement.

Additionally, the order establishes resources to support parents, teachers and law authorities regarding improving school security practices.

“Parents need to have full confidence that their children are safe at school, and thankfully, Tennessee has built a firm foundation with our practical approach to securing schools, recognizing crisis and providing confidential reporting of any suspicious activity,” Governor Lee said. “This order strengthens accountability and transparency around existing school safety planning and assures Tennessee parents that our efforts to protect students and teachers will continue.”

