Vehicle hits building in west Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a two car crash involving a building in west Jackson on Monday.
According to our crew on the scene, the incident happened between the corners of West Forest and Summar Drive and Edenwood Drive.
A truck hit the front of the C&T Store near the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. There is no word yet on any injuries.
Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on-air and online as we bring you the latest developments on this story.
Find more local news here.