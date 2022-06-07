Janie Renee Smith German, age 49, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Damon German, departed this life Friday, June 3, 2022 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Janie was born October 22, 1972 in Memphis, the daughter of Susan Vickers Brown and the late Tommy Smith. She received her education in the Fayette County Public School System and was married October 12, 1991 to Damon German. Janie enjoyed riding four-wheelers and her boys were her life. She enjoyed going to the racetracks to watch them. She never met a stranger and will be remembered for being a friend to many.

Mrs. German is survived by her husband, Damon German; two daughters, Amanda Jordan (Hunter) and Tiffany Hawkins (Corey); three sons, Damon “DJ” German, Jr., Dylan German and Bryce German; her mother, Susan Vickers Brown; her sister, Marsha Smith; her brother, Robert Smith; and six grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mrs. German will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Hood Cemetery with Bro. Rickey Burns, pastor of Williston Baptist Church, officiating. A visitation for Mrs. German will be from 10:30 to 11 A.M. Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Hood Cemetery.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center