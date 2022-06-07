Library begins ‘Next Door Know How’ series

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members grabbed their pencils, notepads and tools.

The Jackson-Madison County Library hosted their first program of a series called “Next Door Know How.”

People from the community came and taught essential skills. Monday, the instructor was Zain Hakim, who talked about home repair and maintenance.

“Being able to share some preventative maintenance things or showing you how to do a few repairs yourself is really helpful and might save you some money in the long run,” said Shayne Plunk, the Adult Services Manager at the Jackson-Madison County Library.

Plunk also says they are planning a few more for different topics this summer.

If you have a special skill and want to share it with your neighbor, just call the library at (731) 425-8600.

