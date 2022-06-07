Mugshots : Madison County : 06/06/22 – 06/07/22 June 7, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Brian Overton Brian Overton: Driving on revoked/suspended license Emily Sibley Emily Sibley: DUI by consent/allowing Juwan Watkins Juwan Watkins: Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest Kelly Garcia Kelly Garcia: Failure to appear Leticia Emerson Leticia Emerson: Child abuse or neglect (non-violent) Tony Northern Tony Northern: Simple domestic assault Vantedeius Beasley Vantedeius Beasley: Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest William Hairrell William Hairrell: Aggravated burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999 The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin