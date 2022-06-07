Mugshots : Madison County : 06/06/22 – 06/07/22

Brian Overton Brian Overton: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Emily Sibley Emily Sibley: DUI by consent/allowing

Juwan Watkins Juwan Watkins: Schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest

Kelly Garcia Kelly Garcia: Failure to appear

Leticia Emerson Leticia Emerson: Child abuse or neglect (non-violent)



Tony Northern Tony Northern: Simple domestic assault

Vantedeius Beasley Vantedeius Beasley: Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest

William Hairrell William Hairrell: Aggravated burglary, theft between $1,000 and $9,999

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/07/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.