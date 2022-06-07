New pharmacy opens in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s a new pharmacy in town.

Christ Community Health Services celebrated the grand opening for their pharmacy at their east Jackson location on Tuesday.

Leaders with the pharmacy say the main goal is to provide low cost medications to patients, especially those who are uninsured. And it’s very convenient.

“Number one, so the doctors can write that prescription electronically and send it right to the pharmacy before the patient even leaves the building. And number two, it reduces barriers so the patient can actually receive their medication right here in their community, right here at their doctor’s appointment. They don’t have to travel across town for those medications,” said Shantelle Leatherwood, CEO of Christ Community Health Services.

On top of making it easier to access medications in their community, Leatherwood says it could help keep money in their pocket.

“We can offer 340B discounts, which is discount from the federal government that reduces medications,” she said.

Leatherwood also says if you are looking for a primary doctor, Christ Community Health Services is here for you.

