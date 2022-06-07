Police investigate shots fired Monday night in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating shots fired on Monday evening in east Jackson.

According to JPD, around 11:28 p.m. on June 6, a Shotspotter alert notified officers of shots fired near the 100 block of Lincoln Circle.

Police say that officers including those working Operation Blue Impact responded to the scene.

Following their arrival, one adult male and one juvenile were taken into custody.

Authorities say there was no victim involved in the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist in local investigations is reminded to contact JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

