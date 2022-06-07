Storm Threat Continues Through Wednesday for West Tennessee

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for June 7th:

A line of storms stretching from Obion to Benton county including Weakley & Henry counties are firing up this evening. The storm line so far has stayed below severe criteria but could intensify later as the boundary drifts to the north this evening. Lighting & Very Heavy Rain are the main threats as of now. We are watching the line closely in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center and will have more updates during the day online, and a full report on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5 this evening. If any storms become dangerous, we will break in to live TV with the latest information.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storm chances will continue Tuesday night with a few potentially becoming strong in the late evening hours. The winds will come out of the west and skies will likely be mostly cloudy. As of a now, a slight risk (2/5) for severe storms is out for the entire region. Lows will fall back down to the upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY:

Another round of showers and storms can be expected again on Wednesday. The showers and storm chances should move out during the back half of the day and the clouds could even begin to move out late Wednesday night. Expect mostly cloudy skies though and a southwest breeze for most of the day. Another slight risk (2/5) for severe storms is out for the entire region. Wednesday highs will reach the low to mid 80s and temperatures are forecast to drop down to the upper 60s again by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

A quick change in the soggy weather pattern is expected for Thursday with a mostly dry day with mostly sunny skies expected to return. Highs will reach the mid 80s but temperatures will be limited to get any warmer due to a north winds around 5-10 MPH. Thursday night lows will dip into the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Another chance for rain showers and storms could return into the day on Friday as another cold front is expected to impact the area. Some stronger storms will be possible into the afternoon and evening depending on the timing on the system. Highs will reach the low 80s on Friday and the winds will vary in direction as the system passes by. Friday night lows will drop down to around 60° and the showers should clear out just in time for the upcoming weekend.

THE WEEKEND:

Things appear to be quieting down for the upcoming weekend across West Tennessee. Temperatures are expected to be a few degrees below normal due to the late week cold front, but plenty of sunshine can be expected and shower and storm chances look quite low as of now. Highs might only reach the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. The winds will come out of the north on Saturday and shift more out of the east on Sunday. Both mornings look to start out around 60°. Some warmer weather could be returning just in time for the start of the following work week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first 90° day on the year on May 11th and more 90s are expected over the next few weeks. Meteorological Summer started on June 1st, but the official start of summer will be on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13