Book author Patricia Winston named Hub City Hero

JACKSON, Tenn. — A children’s book author has been named May of 2022’s Hub City Hero.

According to a news release, the city named Patricia Winston, a minister, this month’s hero.

The release says that Winston has volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club and the Salvation Army.

“Children learn differently. If our society will ever figure that out: all children do not learn the same,” said Winston. “And if we can just meet their needs and meet them where they are, we can propel them to be successful. Whatever success is for them.”

“Mrs. Winston has volunteered over 20 years of her life to the children of our community which exemplifies what heroes do,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “Mrs. Winston is an asset to the future of our city by her commitment to our youth.”

