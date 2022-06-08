Expert talks fighting eye allergies in the summer

JACKSON, Tenn. — Itchy, watery eyes are prone to allergic reactions. And with the summer weather moving in, pain and irritation can increase due to pollen and other allergens within the home.

“Eye allergy season isn’t just kinda spring time as we used to think about it. It seems to be starting a lot earlier and also going a lot longer,” said Leading expert Dr. Ashley Brissette.

And allergies can be caused inside and out of the home.

“Allergens can exist everywhere. So some common allergens found outside are often when things start to bloom. So trees and different plants that release pollen into the air that can cause irritation. Ragweed and grass can also contribute,” Brissette said. “When you are inside, allergens can also strike. So that can be things like dust or even pet dander.”

More than 66 million Americans suffer from eye allergies. Finding an effective product could make a world of difference for common allergy sufferers.

“Common symptoms that people experience would be things like sneezing or runny nose. And then specifically relating to the eyes, they’ll often complain of itchy, red irritated eyes,” Brissette said.

Many may seek relief through over-the-counter medication first. However, it is important to determine if your eye itch is related to allergies or other common conditions like dry eyes.

Brissette says for the sudden beginnings of eye allergies, eye drops are best.

“Which will target the cells on the surface on the eye that are leading to that itch. So for example, one drop I recommend to my patients is called Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength. It used to be prescription, and I prescribed it a lot. But now, luckily, it’s over-the-counter so it’s really easy for my patients to access it. It’s actually the number one doctor recommended brand,” Brissette said.

Brissette adds that these drops are formulated specifically for eye irritation pertaining to allergies with 24-hour relief.

However, users should be cautious of overusing the product, as heavy use could cause irritation as well.

She adds that cleaning and washing your eyes each day can help fight allergies.

