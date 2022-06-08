Free fishing day in Tennessee set for this Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Anglers, get ready to reel them in.

“Saturday June 11th is the free fishing day in Tennessee and anyone, resident or non resident of any age may fish free without a license on Tennessee public waters,” said Amy Spencer, Outreach and Communications Coordinator for TWRA.

Spencer says this event continues after June 11th for some.

“If you are 15-years-old or younger, you may fish the entire week beginning on free fishing day and running all through June 17th for free,” said Spencer.

She says there will be more opportunities for the young ones to catch a fish during this week

“Where we are having these youth events that are advertised on our web page, probably 90% of those have been sought with catfish from TWRA just for these events,” said Spencer.

Spencer says this day is to help show the fun of reeling in the ‘big one’.

“What we see is people {say} ‘I used to fish when I was a kid and I don’t fish anymore and I really want to go again,’ this gives them the opportunity to go back out and fish for a day for free, it also gives them a day to go take their kids or their grand kids fishing and introduce them to fishing,” said Spencer.

She also reminds you to be safe while having a good time.

“Just remember if you’re out in a boat to please wear a life jacket and have a safe and fun time,” said Spencer.

