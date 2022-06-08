Joseph B. “Joe” Wilburn, age 81, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Joyce Ann Wilburn, departed this life Tuesday night, June 7, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

Joe was born November 2, 1941 in Mount Pleasant, Mississippi, the son of the late James Gideon Wilburn and Katie Mae Edwards Wilburn. He served his country in the United States Army and was married April 27, 1964 to Joyce Ann Douglass Wilburn. He was employed at Somerville Manufacturing for 19 years and then at the Carrier Corporation for 27 years in the maintenance department before his retirement. Joe was a family-oriented person who loved special times with his grandchildren. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, gardening and watching Gunsmoke and John Wayne movies.

Mr. Wilburn is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Ann Wilburn of Somerville, TN; two sons, Richard Brian Wilburn (Tracy) of Whiteville, TN and Dennis Wilburn (Lori) of Ripley, TN; three sisters, Katie Avent of Hickory Valley, TN, Mary Roberson (Jimmy) of Ashland, MS and Nancy Avent (Edward) of Moscow, TN; his brother, James Wilburn (Margie) of Ripley, MS; six grandchildren, Dustin Wilburn (Samantha), Courtney Akins (Rob), Lucy Despain, Logan Wilburn, Dawson Wilburn and Wyatt Wilburn; and his great-granddaughter, Aubrey Grace Childress. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Graves Gruthoff and his brother, Clifton Wilburn.

Funeral Services for Mr. Wilburn will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Tony Watkins officiating. He will be assisted by Anita Lawson. Interment will follow in the Early Grove Methodist Church Cemetery at Lamar, Mississippi. A visitation or Mr. Wilburn will be from 9:30 to 11 A.M. Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.