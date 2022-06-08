Mugshots : Madison County : 06/07/22 – 06/08/22

Tavares Joy Tavares Joy: Failure to appear

Ivan Waller Ivan Waller: Violation of community corrections

Aljin Bond Aljin Bond: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

Aterrance Hall Aterrance Hall: Driving under the influence

Brian McMillan Brian McMillan: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



Cameron Riley Cameron Riley: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Christopher Bell Christopher Bell: Violation of community corrections, sex offender registry violations

Christy Hixon Christy Hixon: Financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult

Daryl Leakes Daryl Leakes: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Joshua Austin Joshua Austin: Violation of community corrections



Keandre Winningham Keandre Winningham: Aggravated domestic assault

Kendal Smith Kendal Smith: Failure to appear

Orlanda Thomas Orlanda Thomas: Violation of probation

Tyron Johnson Tyron Johnson: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/08/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.