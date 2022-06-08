Mugshots : Madison County : 06/07/22 – 06/08/22 June 8, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Tavares Joy Tavares Joy: Failure to appear Ivan Waller Ivan Waller: Violation of community corrections Aljin Bond Aljin Bond: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Aterrance Hall Aterrance Hall: Driving under the influence Aterrance Hall: Driving under the influence Brian McMillan Brian McMillan: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Brian McMillan: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Cameron Riley Cameron Riley: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Christopher Bell Christopher Bell: Violation of community corrections, sex offender registry violations Christy Hixon Christy Hixon: Financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult Daryl Leakes Daryl Leakes: Driving on revoked/suspended license Joshua Austin Joshua Austin: Violation of community corrections Keandre Winningham Keandre Winningham: Aggravated domestic assault Kendal Smith Kendal Smith: Failure to appear Orlanda Thomas Orlanda Thomas: Violation of probation Tyron Johnson Tyron Johnson: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/08/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin