Pride Month potluck brunch to be held in Humboldt June 17

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — West Tennessee LGBTQ+ Support will host a potluck brunch in Humboldt in celebration of Pride Month.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, June 17 at Pine Hill Park.

“When I was growing up, there were not a lot of options for someone like me to make friends and openly express who I am,” said the organization’s co-founder Kal Reasons. “Having more chances to feel confident in my own skin is amazing, and we want everyone in our area to have that opportunity.”

Co-founder Megan McKee, who has helped orchestrate the event through the local organization OUTJackson, says any breakfast or lunch finger food items or other special dishes would be ideal to bring along.

“We want this to be an accepting, family-friendly get together as a community,” McKee said.

Pine Hill Park is located at 166 Three Way Lane in Humboldt.

For more information on the event, email westtnlgbtq@gmail.com or call (731) 535-4479.

