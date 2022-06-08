Robert J. Stephens, age 74, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Donna Stephens, departed this life Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Robert was born August 6, 1947 in Marion, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Stephens and Kathleen Castle Sampson. He served his country in the United States Army and received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Purple Heart, Vietnam Unit Citation and Sharpshooter (Rifle) Badge. Robert was employed as a carrier for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years and was married July 1, 1972 to Donna Lanning Stephens. He enjoyed collecting coins, fishing and gardening.

Mr. Stephens is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Donna Stephens of Oakland, TN; two daughters, Charlotte Gord of Murfreesboro, TN and Robin Covington (Kevin) of Cordova, TN; his son, Danny Stephens of Memphis, TN; two sisters, Violet O’Hara of Oakland, TN and Rose Brown of Huntsville, AL; five grandchildren, Mark Blevins, Tim Blevins, Brianna Stephens, Kelsey Gord and Jacob Covington; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Stephens will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Dave Biter, minister of music at Hickory Withe Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis. A visitation for Mr. Stephens will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

